Wanted with Scott McKane: All dressed up with nowhere to go and a crook who uses fake names to create real bank accounts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this week's Wanted with Scott McKane:

If you know about a fraudster who uses phony names to open real bank accounts, call Detective Davis with the Summit County Sheriff's Office at (435) 615-3596.

Salem Police want helping finding the two men who robbed a business there. Call detectives at (801) 423-2312.

Call West Jordan Police at (801) 256-2000 if you recognize the man or car used in a brazen daylight armed robbery at a gas station.

A woman caught on camera in a stranger's garage has Lone Peak Police looking for her. Call them at (801) 756-9800 if you know anything.

And after 22 years .. a new lead in a case that's been unsolved for over two decades. A new sketch has been released of a man who had contact with six-year-old Rosie Tapia the night before she was sexually assaulted and murdered in 1995. If you think you can help solve this cold case, call a special tip line at (385) 258-3313 or email tips at whokilledrosie@gmail.com