Man suffers serious head injuries in motorcycle crash on I-15 in Washington County

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — A man riding a motorcycle on I-15 in southern Utah suffered severe head trauma in a crash on Sunday.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the man was northbound on I-15 on a Harley Davidson near the town of Washington City around 1:30 p.m.

Traffic was congested and described as stop-and-go at the time.

An SUV came to a stop and the motorcycle hit the rear of the SUV and the rider was thrown off the bike.

He was not wearing a helmet and was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition. His name has not been released.

Occupants in the SUV were not injured.