What to do if your child is scared of meeting Santa

SALT LAKE CITY – Meeting Santa may not always be easy for your kids.

Experts say the red suite and long white beard may look strange to young children, causing them to become fearful.

Experts urged parents to not force a meeting with Santa. If your child seems scared, it’s best to observe from afar. They also encouraged parents to talk to Santa before introducing him to children, and to give suggestions on topics of conversation that will make the child more comfortable.

It’s also important to introduce the idea of Santa to young children before the holiday season begins.