× Protest outside Denver coffee shop over controversial ‘gentrification’ sign

DENVER — Dozens of people protested outside “Ink! Coffee” in Denver Saturday afternoon.

Fox affilliate KDVR reported the protest was over a sign in front of the coffee shop that said, “Happily gentrifying the neighborhood since 2014.”

Gentrification is the process of middle-class or wealthy people moving into lower class neighborhoods and fixing up homes. It often bumps up real estate prices and displaces poorer residents who can no longer afford to live in their neighborhood.

“Folks are feeling like their community has changed and they are no longer welcome in this community,” Denver City Council President, Albus Brooks said. “It’s a huge backlash.”

The owner of “Ink! Coffee” has apologized for the sign.