Multiple agencies respond to serious crash at SR 201 and 3200 west in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple agencies are responding to a serious crash at State Road 201 and 3200 west that happened around 5:15 p.m. Saturday evening.

It’s unclear how many vehicles are involved in the crash, but an emergency dispatcher told Fox 13 there are at least four seriously injured victims. The dispatcher said one person was ejected and that one child and one adult ended up outside of the car and that two other people had to be extricated from a vehicle.

Crash

SB 3230 W (Jct SR-201) Salt Lake Co.

WB On-Ramp Closed

Est. Clearance Time: 6:20 PM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) November 26, 2017

This is a breaking news story and we will update it as new information becomes available.