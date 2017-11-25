× Man with 17 past traffic violations sentenced to prison for fatal crash

PROVO, Utah – A man was sentenced to prison Wednesday, for a DUI crash that resulted in the death of a Provo woman.

27-year-old Ricardo Oswaldo Estrada was sentenced to up to five years in prison for automobile homicide, which is a third-degree felony.

Estrada plead guilty to the charge, which was reduced from a second-degree felony earlier this year.

According to police, Estrada was drinking at a family party before getting into his car and driving on Nov. 20, 2016. 54-year-old Maria Rodriguez was killed when Estrada slammed into her car in his Jeep Liberty on 800 N. University Ave., near Provo Canyon.

Paramedics pronounced Rodriguez dead when they arrived on scene. They also reported that Estrada smelled of alcohol after the accident, and was slurring his speech.

Court records show Estrada has been convicted of a total of 17 traffic violations since 2007, including one charge of Estrada driving with a controlled substance in his system. Estrada’s sentence was reportedly suspended in that case, and he was ordered to pay $1,200 in fines, as well as complete 24 hours of community service.