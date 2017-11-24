November is national Alzheimer’s disease awareness month

President Ronald Reagan designated November as National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month in 1983. At the time, fewer than 2 million Americans had Alzheimer’s; today, the number of people with the disease has soared to nearly 5.4 million. The Alzheimer's Association of Utah wants people to know there are resources out there to help anyone affected by the dissease as well as their caregivers. If you would like more information about the Alzheimer's Association CLICK HERE.
