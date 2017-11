× Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Nephi

NEPHI, Utah — A 44-year-old man is behind bars after a standoff in Nephi.

Law enforcement officials received a call about a domestic violence situation at a home near 1450 N 300 E around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a SWAT team responded and Roger Davis surrendered after four hours.

Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates.