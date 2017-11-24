Family offers forgiveness after son dies in hit-and-run accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah -- The parents of a 19-year-old Taylorsville man who was fatally injured in a hit and run accident say they hold no ill will for the woman who allegedly killed their son.

Robert Harsh was walking in the crosswalk on 4200 South Redwood Road at about 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday when he was struck and killed.

“We know she didn’t make a decision to kill someone and so we want her to know we forgive her,” said Gina Harsh, Robert’s mother.

Unified Police officers found the alleged driver about five blocks away. Roxanne Molina, 27, was booked into jail on suspicion of automobile homicide, leaving the scene of a fatal accident and driving under the influence. No charges have been filed at this date.

The victim’s father was horrified by his son’s death but nearly immediately his thoughts turned to the alleged driver.

“We know you are going to have to serve your time, there is justice,” said Lemuel Harsh, Robert's father. “We don’t want you thinking that our family carries a bad feeling towards you because of this.”

Robert Harsh graduated with honors and became an accomplished ballroom dancer at American International School of Utah. He went on to become a mentor at Ascend, an educational institution that offers individual teaching for youth.

He is one of eight children and was known for always giving hugs and helping friends. His parents say their son taught them something else. “I don’t know anyone who would forgive more quickly than he did,” said Lemuel Harsh.

A fundraising site has been set up to help the family pay for funeral services .