Christmas lights turned on at Temple Square to the delight of thousands of visitors

SALT LAKE CITY -- A Salt Lake City holiday tradition kicked off Friday night.

As the sun set and it turned to dusk, the Temple Square lights turned on for the first time this season to the delight and cheer of thousands of people.

Every year, spectators come from all over to watch Temple Square turn into a Christmas wonderland.

"It's just beautiful," said Katelin Geiger, who is from Georgia.

The dazzling display features thousands of lights tightly wrapped around trees, as well as several nativity scenes and floating lights on the Reflection Pond.

"We've never been here with the lights turned on," said Jeri Duehring of Heber, who came out to see the lights with her husband Chris and their friends.

Families took their time taking in the lights and sights, as they strolled along the tree-lit pathways.

Everywhere seemed to be the perfect place to snap photos, as families made memories and spent quality time with their loved ones.

Whether a yearly tradition, or their first time, the feeling among everyone at Temple Square was the same.

"It reminds of us Christmas," said 12-year old Adeline Christensen. "It's time for Christmas to get started, right?" said Chris Duehring. His wife Jeri echoed, "It just kind of is the kick off to the season."

The lights at Temple Square will turn on at dusk and visitors are welcome to take in the display until 10 p.m. every night until January 2nd, 2018.