× Thousands purged from gun background checks

UNITED STATES – Tens of thousands of Americans wanted by law enforcement have become eligible to buy guns this year.

The FBI narrowed its interpretation of who is a “fugitive from justice,” shrinking the national background check database down significantly.

Gun purchases can only be denied to fugitives who cross state lines under the new rule.

In the past, firearms were off limits to anyone with an outstanding warrant.

The change in policy was originally made under the Obama administration, but was not implemented until February. It is unclear how many individuals purchased weapons after February who would have not been allowed to under old laws.