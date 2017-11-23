Thousands gather to run, fight hunger

DRAPER, Utah – Thousands gathered Thanksgiving morning for the 12th annual Utah Human Race.

The race was a “major component” of the Utah Food Bank’s annual Holiday Food & Fun Drive. Every sponsorship dollar and registration fee raised from the race directly benefited the food bank’s mission of fighting hunger statewide.

Families, businesses and groups created teams, sometimes with a costume theme, and ran together to fight hunger.

The spirit of giving this Thanksgiving jogged, walked and sprinted its way into thousands of hearts.