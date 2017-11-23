× One hospitalized after residential fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY – Audra Sorensen, Public Information Officer with Salt Lake City Fire confirmed crews responded to a residential fire on Thursday evening, around 7:30 p.m.

The residence was on 1012 South West Temple.

One person was taken to the University of Utah Hospital, for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

“They arrived quickly, and the fire was out in less than ten minutes,” Sorensen said.

25 firefighters attended to the fire, which was concentrated in the front of the home.

Crews were still investigating the cause of the fire.

Sorensen estimated the cost of damage to be around $100,000.