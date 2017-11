× Families return to homes after gas leak in Sandy

SANDY, Utah – Families are returning to their homes after a gas leak overnight in Sandy.

Darren Shepherd with Dominion Energy said the underground gas leak happened at about 2 a.m.

Authorities evacuated about 20 homes while they tried to pinpoint the exact location of the leak near 9058 Double Down Ct.

Crews repaired the leak and residents were allowed back in their homes early Thursday.