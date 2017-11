× Police arrest suspect after chase ends in Woods Cross

WOODS CROSS, Utah – Police have arrested a suspect accused of leading them on a chase in Davis County.

Officers said the chase, involving a red truck, started on Redwood Rd. in Woods Cross at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police pursued the suspect to the Bountiful City Landfill at 1300 W. 1600 N. and took the suspect into custody.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect or confirmed what started the chase.