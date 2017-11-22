National Park Service extends public comment on raising park entrance fees

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Park Service has extended the public comment period for a proposal to significantly hike the entry fee to get into some national parks.

The original comment period was scheduled to end on Thursday. However, the NPS extended it until Dec. 22.

The controversial proposal would raise fees to as much as $70 per vehicle for 17 national parks, including Arches, Bryce, Canyonlands and Zion national parks here in Utah. The NPS said it would help pay for a backlog of maintenance for parks.

Congresswoman Mia Love has already spoken out against the proposed fee hikes, arguing that it makes it difficult for families to enjoy taxpayer-funded national parks.

You can comment on the proposal here.