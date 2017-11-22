× Man arrested, woman cited after nude photo shoot in Morgan Co.

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — Deputies in Morgan County arrested a man and cited a woman accused of participating in a nude photo shoot while trespassing on Union Pacific property.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects, who are from Layton, “decided to make the most of the unusually warm weather and came up to Morgan County to take pictures.”

Union Pacific Railroad workers saw the pair on a railroad bridge near Mountain Green and contacted the Sheriff’s Office.

“When Deputies arrived they observed the male and female on the bridge. The male was completely nude and was being photographed by the female,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.

The man was booked into jail for criminal trespass and lewdness. The woman was cited for criminal trespass. Their names have not been released.