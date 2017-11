Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Petra Vigil, owner and baker of Petra's Backstubchen, shows us how to make yeast dough for treats like strudel, cookies, and stollen. Growing up in Germany Petra began baking with her mother. She moved to the states 27 years ago and has been baking for family and friends ever since. She started her business 4 years ago and you can find her products at different markets, holiday shows, and soon in Lee's Marketplace. For more information go to petrasbackstubchen.comĀ