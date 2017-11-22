Heber City Police looking for suspect on motorcycle

HEBER CITY, Utah – Recognise this motorcycle or the rider?

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office and Heber City Police are asking for the public’s help identifying motorcyclist who ran from officers Tuesday.

Heber officers said the suspect sped away from police and officers are looking for them.

However, officers have not said why the suspect ran in the first place.

If you have any information, Heber Police would like to hear from you at 435-654-3040 or 435-654-1411.