Funding your Future: The best Black Friday prep guide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Financial expert Rachel Langlois from Cyprus Credit Union shares tips on prepping for the biggest shopping event of the year.

1. List & Prioritize

a. Budget (average spending in 2016 was $289)

b. Best deal or most important items

c. Store hours, doorbusters, online vs in-store

2. Be a Social Butterfly

a. Follow your favorite retailers on your platform of choice and check for special deals and coupons

b. Download retailer apps (discounts & price matching) & coupon aggregator apps like Flipp

c. Ask fellow shoppers or employees if they know of additional coupons

3. Divide & Conquer

a. Share your shopping lists and split up by stores

b. Have a line-stander

4. Take Advantage of Card Perks

a. Discount gift cards = http://www.cardcash.com

b. Use a credit card with reward points/cash back

c. Take advantage of Cyprus` 6 months of 0% interest on new cards

To see more finance tips go to cypruscu.com