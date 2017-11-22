Funding your Future: The best Black Friday prep guide

Financial expert Rachel Langlois from Cyprus Credit Union shares tips on prepping for the biggest shopping event of the year.
1. List & Prioritize
a. Budget (average spending in 2016 was $289)
b. Best deal or most important items
c. Store hours, doorbusters, online vs in-store
2. Be a Social Butterfly
a. Follow your favorite retailers on your platform of choice and check for special deals and coupons
b. Download retailer apps (discounts & price matching) & coupon aggregator apps like Flipp
c. Ask fellow shoppers or employees if they know of additional coupons
3. Divide & Conquer
a. Share your shopping lists and split up by stores
b. Have a line-stander
4. Take Advantage of Card Perks
a. Discount gift cards = http://www.cardcash.com
b. Use a credit card with reward points/cash back
c. Take advantage of Cyprus` 6 months of 0% interest on new cards
To see more finance tips go to cypruscu.com