Black Friday deals at Markosian Auto

Posted 2:42 pm, November 22, 2017, by , Updated at 08:49AM, November 22, 2017

Don't miss out on huge savings at Markosian Auto for the Black Friday Blowout! They have dozens of cars, trucks, and SUV's to choose from. The sale is has been extended to Cyber Monday. Go here for more information.  Or call (801) 866-1700 to talk to an expert.