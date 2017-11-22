Beet, Apple and Almond Warm Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 lbs. red and/or yellow beets, peeled, cut into bite size pieces

1/4 cup canola oil

1/4 cup white or apple-cider vinegar

1 garlic clove, grated

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/4 cup olive oil

1 large Granny Smith apple, cored, chopped

1/2 cup almonds, sliced or chopped, toasted

1/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled (optional)

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

Preheat the oven to 375° F.

Cover a large baking sheet with aluminum foil. Spread beets out on the covered baking sheet. Coat the beets with the canola oil. Sprinkle with no salt seasoning and pepper. Cover with foil. Bake for approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes or until beets are tender.

In a large serving bowl, bowl, whisk together the vinegar, garlic, mustard, olive oil, no salt seasoning and pepper. Add beets while still warm to the bowl. Stir in the apple and almonds. Sprinkle feta cheese over the top, if using. Serve immediately. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Intermountain Med. Center Heart Institute