Suspect in Layton shooting found in Nevada

SPARKS, Nevada – The Layton City Police Department reported that a suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in late October in Layton.

Police say that the Salt Lake Area Gang Project and the U.S. Marshals Service worked together to track down Eddie Samora, who was taken into custody in Sparks, Navada after a brief chase.

Layton City Police said they were working with marshals to bring Samora back to Utah, where he will face charges.

The police thanked everyone involved for assisting with information leading to Samora’s capture.

It was unknown how Samora was captured, or what series of events led up to his arrest in Nevada.