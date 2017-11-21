Sherilyn Olsen walks us through the process of rejoining the workforce after retirement.
Two keys for retirees preparing to rejoin the workforce:
- Networking
- Reconnect with the people you worked with previously, as well other friends and colleagues, and let them know that you`re looking for work.
Create a LinkedIn account. It`s social media that`s build just for work and acts like an online resume. Every industry is represented on LinkedIn.
The Department of Workforce Services has free workshops online and in-person on how to network, how to use LinkedIn and how to create your best resume.