Poll shows strong support for Utah to host a future Olympic Winter Games

SALT LAKE CITY – A recent poll showed that 89 percent of Utahns are in favor of hosting a future Winter Olympic Games.

“Historically the citizens of Utah have been extremely supportive of Utah hosting the Olympic Winter Games,” said Jeff Robbins, president and CEO of the Utah Sports Commission and co-chair of the Olympic Exploratory Committee (OEC). “The results of the poll are clear: Utah and its citizens are ready, willing and able to host the games again.”

The poll surveyed 600 people across the state between Nov. 14 and 21.

“With such strong support from people across the state we can continue our work as a committee to verify that we are as able as we are willing and ready to host again,” said Wayne Niederhauser, co-chair of the OEC.

The committee held its first official meeting on Monday at the Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office. Their job will be to help recommend and determine a budget, transportation, venues, climate effects, legal issues and the general economic impact for Utah. Their hopes will be, to some time in the future, once again host a Winter Olympic Games.

The OEC will provide recommendations to its board by February 1, 2018.