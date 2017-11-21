× Man flown to hospital after being hit by car in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah – A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a car hit him on northbound SR-36 just south of I-80 near Lake Point.

He was flown to the hospital at about 7 a.m.

Officers said the man was trying to cross the street, where the speed limit is 55 mph, for an unknown reason.

Police said the driver saw the man at the last second and clipped him.

He is expected to survive.

All lanes have since reopened.

Officials have not released the identities of those involved.