Home cooking fires peak on Thanksgiving

SALT LAKE CITY — Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking-related fires, and research shows unattended cooking was by far the top contributing factor in cooking fires and fire deaths, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

On Thanksgiving Day in 2015, fire departments in the United States responded to approximately 1,760 home cooking fires, a report from NFPA said. Home cooking fires also tend to increase on the day before Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and Christmas Eve.

Protect your home, your family and yourself by following NFPA’s safety tips for holiday cooking:

Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stovetop so you can keep an eye on the food.

Stay in the home when cooking your turkey and check on it frequently.

Keep children away from the stove. The stove will be hot and kids should stay 3 feet away.

Make sure kids stay away from hot food and liquids. The steam or splash from vegetables, gravy or coffee could cause serious burns.

Keep the floor clear so you don’t trip over kids, toys, pocketbooks or bags.

Keep knives out of the reach of children.

Be sure electric cords from an electric knife, coffee maker, plate warmer or mixer are not dangling off the counter within easy reach of a child.

Keep matches and utility lighters out of the reach of children — up high in a locked cabinet.

Never leave children alone in room with a lit candle.

Make sure your smoke alarms are working. Test them by pushing the test button.

NFPA also strongly discourages the use of turkey fryers (see video below).

If you do plan to use a turkey fryer, the Consumer Product Safety Commission offers the following safety tips: