Get your one-of-a-kind gifts at the Jenibee Market

Learn how to make some amazing Blue Lily Soy Candles and painted Santa Clause Gourds from the talented Jeni and Sara from the Jenibee Market.

The Jenibee Market is one big marketplace of creative innovators and people can go discover and even purchase some amazing handmade crafts from locals all around the state.

A market coming up next week for three days, from Monday November 27 to Wednesday November 29, from 10 am to 9 pm Monday and Tuesday, and from 10 am to 5 pm on Wednesday. It will be held at the Holladay City Hall.

Make sure to head over to the Jenibee Market to get a head start on some holiday shopping for some one-of-a-kind gifts!

