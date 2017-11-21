Contour your face with this amazingly innovative facial experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Why get a plain old facial when you could get a Sculptice Facial?

Sculptice Facials not only provide the phenomenal benefits of a normal facial, but it also allows the user to contour their face. The facial sticks can be purchased online and come with a post-card with instructions on it so that people can enjoy a facial from the comfort of their own home.

There are four different types of facials that Sculptice offers: firming, anti-acne, sensitive skin and moisturizing. Alongside what it already offers, these facials are completely organic, non-invasive with no side effects and offer results after even just one treatment.

These magic facials can also help get rid of wrinkles, double-chins, frown lines and have so many other great benefits.

For more information or to order a facial, visit www.sculptice.com