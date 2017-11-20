Utah boy scout raises money for K-9 bulletproof vests

The Utah Highway Patrol is recognizing Gavin Ritter from Boy Scout Troop 838 for his fundraising efforts.

Ritter raised money to buy two bulletproof vests for a couple of UHP K-9 officers.

Gavin decided to do this as part of an Eagle Scout project.

He met with Sgt. Jimmy Banks and his K-9 companion Chapo on Friday to present them with the vests.

