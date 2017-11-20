UDOT to open 10600 S tunnel six months early

SANDY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation will open an underpass at the 10600 S interchange this week.

The tunnel will connect the northbound I-15 off-ramp to downtown Sandy. UDOT plans to open the tunnel Wednesday morning, about six months earlier than originally planned.

A statement from UDOT said the new underpass will improve access to the Shops at South Towne and other nearby businesses, as well as improve traffic flow in the area.

Visit udot.utah.gov for updates on other road construction projects and information on traffic in Utah.