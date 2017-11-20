Thanksgiving pie recipes from the dutch oven champs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gingerbread Cream Pie

Bill & Toni Thayn

1 blind baked pie shell, cooled ¼ tsp ginger

1 large box INSTANT vanilla pudding mix 1/8 tsp cloves

2 TBL molasses 1/8 tsp nutmeg

½ tsp cinnamon 1 c whipped cream (or Cool Whip)

Mix pudding mix and milk. Stir in molasses, cinnamon, ginger, cloves and nutmeg. Stir in whipped topping.

Spread into baked pie shell. Garnish as desired with additional whipped topping, spices, etc.

Refrigerate, uncovered, for 1-2 hours or until ready to serve.

Brownie Ganache Pie

Bill & Toni Thayn

Pie:

1 blind baked pie shell, cooled 4-5 brownies

1 c whipped cream (or Cool Whip) Caramel sauce

Powdered sugar

Ganache:

2 c chocolate 1 pint heavy cream

Heat cream until lukewarm. Add chocolate and set aside. DO NOT STIR. After 5 minutes, stir together. It will look like it`s not coming together but keep stirring! Set aside to cool for 20-30 minutes.

Cut up brownies into ½ inch cubes and place into bottom of baked pie shell. Pour caramel sauce over the top.

After the ganache has cooled, mix it with whipped cream and pour over the brownie mixture.

Refrigerate, uncovered, for 1-2 hours or until ready to serve. Sprinkle with powdered sugar.