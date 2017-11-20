Thanksgiving pie recipes from the dutch oven champs

Gingerbread Cream Pie
Bill & Toni Thayn
1 blind baked pie shell, cooled ¼ tsp ginger
1 large box INSTANT vanilla pudding mix 1/8 tsp cloves
2 TBL molasses 1/8 tsp nutmeg
½ tsp cinnamon 1 c whipped cream (or Cool Whip)
Mix pudding mix and milk. Stir in molasses, cinnamon, ginger, cloves and nutmeg. Stir in whipped topping.
Spread into baked pie shell. Garnish as desired with additional whipped topping, spices, etc.
Refrigerate, uncovered, for 1-2 hours or until ready to serve.
Brownie Ganache Pie
Bill & Toni Thayn
Pie:
1 blind baked pie shell, cooled 4-5 brownies
1 c whipped cream (or Cool Whip) Caramel sauce
Powdered sugar
Ganache:
2 c chocolate 1 pint heavy cream
Heat cream until lukewarm. Add chocolate and set aside. DO NOT STIR. After 5 minutes, stir together. It will look like it`s not coming together but keep stirring! Set aside to cool for 20-30 minutes.
Cut up brownies into ½ inch cubes and place into bottom of baked pie shell. Pour caramel sauce over the top.
After the ganache has cooled, mix it with whipped cream and pour over the brownie mixture.
Refrigerate, uncovered, for 1-2 hours or until ready to serve. Sprinkle with powdered sugar.