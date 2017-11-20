Thanksgiving Ideas

4 beef tenderloin steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick (4 ounces each)1/2 teaspoon coarse grind black pepper1 package (5 ounces) mixed baby salad greens1 medium red or green pear, cored, cut into 16 wedges1/4 cup dried cranberriesSalt1/4 cup coarsely chopped pecans, toasted1/4 cup crumbled goat cheese (optional)1/2 cup prepared honey mustard2 to 3 tablespoons water1-1/2 teaspoons olive oil1 teaspoon white wine vinegar1/4 teaspoon coarse grind black pepper1/8 teaspoon saltSeason beef steaks with 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place steaks in skillet; cook 7 to 10 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.

Meanwhile whisk Honey Mustard Dressing ingredients in small bowl until well blended. Set aside. Divide greens evenly among 4 plates. Top evenly with pear wedges and dried cranberries.

Carve steaks into thin slices; season with salt as desired. Divide steak slices evenly over salads. Top each salad evenly with dressing, pecans and goat cheese, if desired.

*Note, this recipe would also be perfect for leftover pulled beef from a top loin, bottom or top round roast instead of the tenderloin steaks.

Recipe provided by www.utahbeef.org from The Healthy Beef Cookbook, published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt