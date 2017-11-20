× Teen killed by non-impaired driver taking breathalyzer test while driving

ARLINGTON, Texas — A Texas teen was killed after she was struck by a non-impaired driver who was taking a court-ordered breathalyzer test moments before the collision, according to KXAS.

On Nov. 10, 18-year-old Alexis Butler was backing her car out of a driveway when the passenger side of her car was hit by a pickup truck. She died from her injuries on Friday.

The driver admitted to not seeing Butler’s car after looking down “for three to four seconds” to perform a court-ordered breathalyzer test.

The device, known as an ignition interlock, prevents a vehicle from starting if the driver has been drinking alcohol.

“It’s very concerning to us, as a police department, that an individual may be operating some type of ignition equipment while they’re in a moving vehicle,” Lt. Chris Cook told KXAS.

Police say the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash.

“Number one thing we’ll look at is tracking down the original court order to read exactly what it said,” Lt. Cook told KXAS. “And more importantly for us, as a police department, is to determine what the manufacturer recommendation is as far as the guidelines in how to operate this type of equipment.

The truck driver was not injured in the crash.