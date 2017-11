SYRACUSE, Utah – The Syracuse Police Department is seeking information on a vandalism that occurred in the men’s restroom at Jensen Park on 3176 S Bluff Rd.

According to a post made by the police, the mirrors of the men’s room was shattered, and glass covered the floor and sinks.

Police did not disclose how the mirror was broken, or why.

Syracuse police are asking anyone with information to call (801) 825-4400.