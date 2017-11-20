The 3rd annual Sugar House Winter Carnival will be held on November 25 from 10:00am - 4:00pm. It's full of family friendly festivities.
Highlights will include:
• 11:00 a.m. Santa and Elsa`s arrival on the S-Line - Fairmont Station
• Meet and greet Santa at the Sugar House Santa Shack
• Polar Express train ride
• Story time with Elsa and cookie decorating
• Vendors, hot chocolate and live local music from Midway Swiss Bell Ringers and local musicians
• 5:30 p.m. 'Sugar House Aglow' on Wilmington Avenue (1300 East to 1100 East)
