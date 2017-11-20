Man found dead on lawn of Sandy rental property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah - Police are investigating a suspicious death in Sandy after a man was found dead on the lawn near 1330 E. and 8085 S.

Officers said the body of a 44-year-old man was found outside a rental home but he didn't live there.

The death was immediately categorized as suspicious and detectives spent the next several hours gathering potential evidence and trying to track down people who know the victim.

One neighbor told Fox 13 the most recent tenants just moved into the rental property over this past weekend.

There were several cars and people seen coming and going but they have no idea who the deceased gentleman was.

Detectives are working to get a search warrant for the home.

Authorities have not released the victim's name or how he died at this time.