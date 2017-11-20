Lost emu found after four harrowing nights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah - After four days and nights lost in the mountains, an emu named Clyde is back home and safe in Eagle Mountain, thanks in large part to one rescuer.

"It started hailing, and she had Clyde under the tent with her and just held on to him," said Kim O'Donnell, with Friends in Need Animal Rescue. He said a volunteer named Kaycee spotted Clyde on the hillside and kept him warm under a tent as the weather turned to hail. Then she helped to give Clyde a ride back to the animal rescue in the jeep.

"Clyde's kind of a miracle," O'Donnell said.

It's a bitter-sweet rescue as the other emu, Kevin, sadly passed away as rescuers finally reached her.

"She was already tired and exhausted and her heart just gave out," O'Donnell confirms.

O'Donnell said the pair got out after a tractor started up Tuesday evening, spooking the two from their enclosure.

They already have plans to fix the height of the enclosure to ensure it won't happen again.