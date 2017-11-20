× Denver Broncos fire offensive coordinator, former Ute Mike McCoy

DENVER – The Denver Broncos have fired their offensive coordinator, former Utah Ute Mike McCoy.

Denver is in the middle of a six-game losing streak after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.

The Broncos have the ninth-worst scoring offense in the NFL.

McCoy was in his second go-round with the Broncos, before leaving to become the coach of the San Diego Chargers.

He was fired from that job last season and returned to Denver.

Quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave will take over calling offensive plays.