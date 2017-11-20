× Authorities asking for public’s help finding Rosie Tapia’s killer 22 years later

SALT LAKE CITY – A new coalition is asking for help solving the Rosie Tapia murder case Monday, 22 years after she was killed.

The Tapia family, attorneys, businesses and residents are coming together to ask for your help solving the murder.

Tapia disappeared from her home at the Heartland Apartments in Salt Lake City on Aug. 13, 1995.

Police found her body hours later in a nearby canal.

“Looking back through those cases, we have got a statement of a suspicious individual that was seen by our witness on a local television channel being interviewed,” Salt Lake City Police Det. Greg Wilking said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Salt Lake City Police.