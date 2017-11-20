× Got ski fever? Here are the latest resort opening dates

SALT LAKE CITY – Winter is finally starting to arrive.

With snow beginning to accumulate on mountains throughout Utah, skiers and snowboarders from the community and the world are getting ready, waxing their gear and grabbing their gloves. Ski resorts are getting ready too.

Here is a list of opening days for resorts throughout Utah:

Alta- Anticipated open date Nov. 22.

Beaver Mountain – TBD

Brian Head- TBD

Brighton Resort- Scheduled to open Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 9:00 a.m.

Cherry Peak- Anticipated open date Dec. 18.

Deer Valley- Anticipated open date Dec. 2.

Eagle Point- Anticipated open date Dec. 21.

Nordic Valley- Opening Dec. 9.

Park City Mountain- Scheduled to open Thanksgiving day, Thursday, Nov. 23.

Powder Mountain- TBD

Snowbasin- TBD

Snowbird- Opening Nov. 22 weather permitting.

Solitude- Anticipated open date Dec. 2.

Sundance- Anticipated open date Dec. 8.

For more information on ski resorts, snow reports and weather information, visit www.skiutah.com