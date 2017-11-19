Salt Lake City detectives unearth human remains from 2010-2012 homicide

SALT LAKE CITY – Homicide detectives responding to a tip on Saturday afternoon discovered the remains of a man they believe was murdered between 2010 and 2012.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, The victim was a Hispanic male named Ignacio. Police say following a disagreement Ignacio was murdered near Indiana St. just west of a canal.

Police have arrested their suspect 56-year-old Carlos Trevizo-Acosta, the owner of Los Lobos Paving and Construction.

Police say they used cadaver dogs from Price, Utah who spent most of the day yesterday searching for the body.

Salt Lake City Police are asking for anyone with information about the victim or murderer to call detectives at (801) 799-3753.

Anonymous tips may be sent by text to 274637. Please start your text with TIPSLCPD, which routes it to the police department, then include any relevant information.

Fox 13 will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.