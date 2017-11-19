Salads sold at Trader Joe’s recalled due to glass, hard plastic

SALT LAKE CITY — Green Cuisine has issued a recall for chicken and turkey products found in salads sold at Trader Joe’s locations, including stores in Utah.

According to a press release from the USDA, the following items are affected. The products are also pictured below:

10.5-oz. clear plastic individual serving packages containing “TRADER JOE’S White Meat Chicken Salad with celery, carrots and green onions” with a “Use By” date of November 10 – 21, 2017.

11.0-oz. clear plastic individual serving packages containing “TRADER JOE’S CURRIED WHITE CHICKEN DELI SALAD with toasted cashews, green onion and a bit of honey” with a “Use By” date of November 10 – 21, 2017.

10.25-oz. clear plastic individual serving packages containing “TRADER JOE’S TURKEY CRANBERRY APPLE SALAD TURKEY BREAST MEAT WITH SWEET DRIED CRANBERRIES, TANGY GREEN APPLES, PECANS AND SAGE” with a “Use By” date of November 10 – 21, 2017.

The products were shipped to retail locations in Utah as well as in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

The press release states that consumer complaints led to the discovery of the issue, but no injuries have been reported.

Trader Joe’s addressed the recall on their website, saying all affected product on their shelves have been destroyed. Customers can return affected products to Trader Joe’s for a full refund.