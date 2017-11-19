Getting up to speed in a Kia Forte5

This week Fox 13 car-critic Brian Champagne takes a look at some of the upscale features available in a car from a manufacturer known more for its affordability. See the video above for his review of the Kia Forte5 as well as a look at Kia's upcoming Stinger.