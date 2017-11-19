3 Questions with Bob Evans: Bill Kristol on Mitt Romney, Donald Trump and conservative politics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah is one of the most conservative states in the nation, home to the right-leaning Sutherland Institute.

As part of a gala held recently, Sutherland Institute invited conservative commentator and founder of the Weekly Standard Bill Kristol to deliver its keynote.

While here, Kristol met with Mitt Romney, who Kristol believes would add a much-needed, principled voice to the U.S. Senate should he decide to run. That’s where Kristol and Bob Evans began in this week’s edition of 3 Questions.

If Mitt Romney runs for Senate, how would his role in the Republican Party change from where it is now? You opposed Donald Trump all through the election process: How do you explain the fact that a billionaire businessman from New York, who had never run for public office, who had no political experience whatsoever, is now the leader of the free world? You’re one of the most prominent conservative voices in the country, and, right now, the Republicans have the House, they have the Senate, they have the White House and arguably the Supreme Court: Why are Republicans so discontent?

