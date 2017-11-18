× Woman arrested for attempted homicide after stabbing in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Police have arrested a woman on an attempted murder charge Saturday after she allegedly stabbed her neighbor in the neck Wednesday.

Salt Lake City Police said Saturday that 23-year-old Dyann Hernandez was arrested and booked into jail.

The woman was wanted in connection with a stabbing that occurred early Wednesday morning in the area of 800 West Arapaho Ave.

Police say the woman stabbed her neighbor multiple times in the neck before fleeing the scene, and they said they believe the attack stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the two.

The man was taken to a hospital in serious condition Wednesday and police have not yet provided an update on his condition.