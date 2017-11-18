Wanted with Scott McKane: Several thefts and some conspicuous pot smokers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities in Utah County are hoping you can help them identify a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at a Sleep Inn. He is also suspected in several other robberies. Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call Provo PD at 801-852-6328.

Police in Logan are looking for an individual who allegedly stole a necklace valued at $1,000 from Fast Cash Pawn. He was last seen in the area of 50 West and 500 South. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Det. Wursten at 435-716-9485.

Detectives in Murray hope to identify some individuals who stole a large amount of sunglasses from a store in Fashion Place Mall on October 28. Anyone who recognizes them should call Det. Hadley at 801-264-2688.

Police in Cottonwood Heights hope to identify two people who were caught on camera apparently smoking marijuana inside a convenience store November 3 around 8 p.m. Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call Cottonwood Heights PD.