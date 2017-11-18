× More than 8,000 without power near Bear Lake

BEAR LAKE, Utah — More than 8,000 people are without power near Bear Lake on both sides of the Utah-Idaho border Saturday night.

According to an outage map on Rocky Mountain Power’s website, 3,960 customers are without power on the Utah side of Bear Lake, including in Garden City and Randolph.

Dispatch was notified of the outage just before 5:30 p.m., and the website states service is expected to be restored by 9 p.m.

RMP states 4,745 customers are without power on the Idaho side of the border, including in St. Charles, Montpelier and Georgetown.

Those outages were also reported around 5:30 p.m. and are expected to be restored by 9 p.m.

The cause is listed as a “power line interruption”, but no specific details were available.

Visit Rocky Mountain Power’s outage maps for Utah and Idaho for the most up to date information on outages.