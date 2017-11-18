× Man booked for attempted homicide after shooting at West Valley City motel

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police arrested a suspect and booked him into jail for attempted criminal homicide after a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Robert Bradley Young was booked into jail on one count of felony attempted homicide, one count of felony discharge of a firearm, one count of obstruction of justice and one count of possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

The arrest is in connection with a shooting that occurred shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday at a La Quinta Inn in West Valley City.

According to a statement of probable cause, Young pointed a handgun at the victim and threatened to kill him. The victim said when he moved, Young shot him in the chest.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Young has a prior felony drug conviction, and as such he is restricted from owning a firearm.