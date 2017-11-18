× Juvenile taken to hospital after fight in parking lot of Midvale TRAX station

MIDVALE, Utah — A juvenile was taken to a hospital Saturday after he said he was stabbed during an altercation in the parking lot of the Midvale Center Station.

The incident occurred at the Midvale Center Station, 7720 South 95 West, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident shortly after 3 p.m.

Utah Transit Authority Police say a group of about 10 people gathered in the parking lot and a scuffle broke out. While it is unclear what exactly led to the fight breaking out, police believe the incident may be gang related.

The group dispersed a short time after the fight began, and a juvenile returned to his home. Once at home he called for help, reporting he had been stabbed.

Police say the teen was taken to a hospital to be treated and is listed as being in good condition.

At this time no suspects are in custody and police have not released any details on a description of the suspect(s).